Reese Witherspoon just confirmed 'Legally Blonde 3' is in the works

It's time to warm up that bend and snap and brush up on your LSATs, because Reese Witherspoon just confirmed "Legally Blonde 3" is happening.

On Monday, Deadline reported that MGM was closing in on a deal with Witherspoon to reprise her iconic role as Elle Woods for "Legally Blonde 3," alongside the writers from the first film, Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith and Karen McCullah.

Witherspoon took a break from bowling with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman and confirmed the news Thursday morning by posting an Instagram video of her recreating a scene from the original movie. Any "Legally Blonde" fan will easily recognize the reference.

It’s true... #LegallyBlonde3 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 7, 2018 at 5:02am PDT

The first "Legally Blonde" movie was released 17 years ago and has gone one to become a classic, with a second movie coming out in 2003 and a hit Broadway musical adaptation in 2007 that still tours.

All we can hope for now is that Jennifer Coolidge reprises her role as nail technician and Elle Woods' BFF, Paulette, who gave us this iconic moment from the second movie.

Now bend...and snap!

