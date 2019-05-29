REO Speedwagon coming to Roanoke in November

Dave Amato, Neal Doughty, Kevin Cronin, Bruce Hall and Bryan Hitt of REO Speedwagon attend REO Speedwagon Receives RIAA Diamond Award For "Hi Infidelity" at Sony Music on August 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - Rock band REO Speedwagon is coming to Roanoke this fall.

The band will perform Nov. 12 at 8 p.m., at the Berglund Center.

The "Hi Infidelity" group has an RIAA-certified 22 million albums sold in the U.S. and 40 million around the globe, with a string of gold and platinum records and international hit singles.

After an 11-year break from recording, REO Speedwagon released "Find Your Own Way Home" in 2007, marking the band's 15th studio effort. Just two years later, REO teamed up with fellow Midwestern rockers Styx to record a new single, “Can’t Stop Rockin’,” which was co-written by the two bands' frontmen, Kevin Cronin and Tommy Shaw.

Tickets start at $59.50.

