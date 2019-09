1949: Singer-songwriter Eddie Money, known for his string of hits and platinum albums in the 1970s and '80s, including "Baby Hold On," "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight," is born Edward Joseph Mahoney in Brooklyn, New York.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The family of rock Star Eddie Money says he has died at 70.

Money died Friday.

The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight." In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for "Take Me Home Tonight," which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

