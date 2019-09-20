Sexy Mister Rogers Halloween costume ruins everything

ROANOKE, Va. - With a new biography out and the new Tom Hanks film in theaters soon, Mister Rogers is definitely trending.

Yet, when you conjure up warm childhood memories of Rogers, your vision is probably nothing like this.

Costume company Yandy is hoping its "Nicest Neighbor" costumes will be a hot item this Halloween.

The costume consists of a cropped red sweater, collar and tie with short gray shorts.

The costume sells for $59.95, but the King Friday and Henrietta Pussycat puppets are not included.

You can find them at Yandy.com.

While you're there, don't miss sexy Buzz Lightyear or painter Bob Ross

