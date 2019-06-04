SHOUT! The Isley Brothers, more coming to Salem in December

SALEM, Va. - As the newest annual event from FloydFest-producers Across-the-Way Productions, "The Big Chill: A FloydFest Ball" will take over the Salem Civic Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Headlined by The Isley Brothers, who will be on their 60th anniversary tour, "The Big Chill" also includes sets from Turkuaz and Tony Camm & the Funk Allstars.

“Music, magic and mirror balls will mix with friends, funk, food trucks and Fraser firs, libations and live music as 'The Big Chill' comes to life,” said Sam Calhoun, chief operating officer of Across-the-Way Productions. “Patrons can choose to attend in glitz and glamour, or duds for dancing — either way, it’s going to be a ball as we celebrate winter, the holidays and the halfway point between FloydFest 19 and FloydFest 20.”

A limited number of $50 general admission pre-sale tickets are available beginning at 10 a.m. this Thursday, June 6, via SalemCivicCenter.com, using code “CHILL.”

Advance general admission tickets cost $65 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, via SalemCivicCenter.com, AtWProductions.com or at the Salem Civic Center Box Office.

General admission ticket prices increase to $80 day-of-show, if any remain.

General admission patrons can enter as early as 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Like most FloydFest-produced events, "The Big Chill: A FloydFest Ball" also features a VIP admission package, which includes early entry (5 p.m.), preferred parking and private VIP entrance, access to the exclusive Big Chill VIP Lounge (featuring a livestream during the show), access to The Big Chill Ballers Bar (featuring specialty drinks handcrafted by local mixologists), access to exclusive Big Chill VIP seating and stage-viewing area, light hors d’oeuvres, VIP laminate, two drink tickets, pictures with Santa, private VIP-only restrooms and ticket giveaways for FloydFest 2020.

VIP admission tickets are limited, cost $150 each and are available beginning at 10 a.m. this Friday, June 7, via SalemCivicCenter.com, AtWProductions.com or at the Salem Civic Center Box Office.

