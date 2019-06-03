SPOILER ALERT: Did 'Jeopardy' champ James Holzhauer break a record or have his throne usurped?

Professional sports gambler and "Jeopardy!" champion James Holzhauer of Nevada sounds a siren in the Castle before the start of Game Six of the Western Conference First Round between the San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights during the…

Monday night was a big night for "Jeopardy."

After winning 32 consecutive games, James Holzhauer's reign as Jeopardy champion is over.

Monday night marked the end of the impressive streak by the Las Vegas professional gambler.

Holzhauer lost to Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher.

While winning over $2.4 million, Holzhauer fell short of the overall money record of $2,520,700 set by Ken Jennings.

Holzhauer did set the record for biggest one-day win and fastest to $1 million. He accomplished that feat in just 14 games.

