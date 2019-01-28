Stella Artois Super Bowl ad unites unlikely duo of Carrie Bradshaw, The Dude

ROANOKE, Va. - Two iconic characters made a comeback for the 2019 Super Bowl, thanks to Stella Artois.

Sarah Jessica Parker reprised her role as Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City" for the ad -- in which she opts for a Stella Artois over her go-to drink -- the cosmopolitan.

Then Jeff Bridges steps into the scene as "The Dude" from the cult classic "The Big Lebowski" -- he forgoes his traditional White Russian for the Belgian Pilsner.

The ad invites consumers to change up the usual for a good cause.

Stella Artois is donating to water.org for every bottle or pint sold in the U.S. through March -- up to $2.25 million.

