Taylor Swift announces new album in August, new single on Friday

Taylor Swift/Facebook

Are you ready for it? The wait is almost over for Taylor Swift fans after the singer with a big reputation announced a new album is coming August.

In an Instagram live video, Swift announced "Lover" is coming out on Aug. 23.

If the album title sounds familiar, that's because it's not from your "Wildest Dreams." In her latest single "Me" with Panic at the Disco frontman Brandon Urie, you can see a neon sign with the name in the back of the music video.

The release date also has a hidden meaning. August, the eighth month, plus the two and three equals 13, which is Swift's favorite number.

You can "Call It What You Want," but Swift says "Lover" will have a romantic theme. This album will also have 18 tracks, which is the most of any of her albums.

"Everything Has (not) Changed," and there will be four deluxe editions of the album available at Target. According to her website, each one comes with the CD, a poster, two bonus audio memos from Swift's songwriting sessions, blank journal pages, a collection of 30 pages of content and a lyric book.

Swift's second single from the album, "You Need to Calm Down," drops Friday at midnight.

You may need to add a "Blank Space" to your bookshelf and preorder the new album or record. You can also buy her "Gorgeous" new merchandise on her website.