The Motels and The Romantics coming to Roanoke

The Motels (top) and The Romantic (bottom)

ROANOKE, Va. - In late June, Dr Pepper Park is rewinding to the 80s when the The Motels and The Romantics perform in the Star City.

The June 29 concert is the second of Dr Pepper Park’s national act series that the venue is bringing to the Roanoke Valley.

UB40 is set to perform at the park on Oct. 6.

Tickets for The “Rock of the 80’s Tour” featuring The Motels and The Romantics are on sale now and start at $25.

Tickets can be purchased at www.DrPepperPark.com



