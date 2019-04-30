‘Avengers: Endgame' breaks the box office scale -- and this video sums it up

In case you were hiding under a rock this past weekend, "Avengers: Endgame" finally made it to theaters and basically crushed every box office record imaginable. In North America alone, the film grossed $350 million, and made a whopping $1.2 billion worldwide.

People had a hunch that the movie would break some records, but were not expecting it to do as well as it did. It was predicted to make anywhere from $850 million to $900 million in its opening. The movie did so well that four out of every five movie tickets sold this past weekend were tickets for "Avengers: Endgame."

So, when people say that "Avengers: Endgame" dominated the box office over the weekend, they really aren't exaggerating.

It also seems that the new Marvel movie may hold the record for biggest opening weekend for quite some time. Giant superhero blockbuster movies generally make up the top 10, and "Avengers: Endgame" practically has a $1 billion lead ahead of the movie in the No. 2 spot, "Avengers: Infinity War."

Thanks to Box Office Mojo, which made a nice graphic showing the evolution of the biggest opening weekends for movies over the years, we can see that "Avengers: Endgame" has finally taken its place at the top by huge margins Like we said above, it's going to take another, really, really big film to try and beat this one. Maybe the next "Black Panther" movie can do it?

