Tim Tebow gets on one knee, this time to pop the question to Miss Universe

ROANOKE, Va. - A few years ago, Tim Tebow sparked a national phenomenon by taking a knee during games -- or "Tebowing."

Now, it looks like the former Denver Broncos and New York Jets star got down on one knee once again -- this time to propose to 2017 Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

"Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world," said Tebow in a caption on Instagram.

According to People, Tebow popped the question at sunset on his family's farm outside of Jacksonville, Fla.