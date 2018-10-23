Titanic II to set sail on maiden voyage in 2022

ROANOKE, Va. - A replica of the Titanic is set to embark on its maiden voyage in 2022.

Construction of the Titanic II was put on hold a few years because of a financial dispute, but now, USA Today is reporting that the $500 million project is back on track.

The ship will feature the same cabin layout as the original.

The Titanic II will sail from Dubai and then trace the original's route from Southampton, England to New York.

The new ship will also carry 2,400 passengers and 900 crew, nearly the same as the original.

It will also be equipped with modern navigation and plenty of lifeboats.