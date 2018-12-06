Tyler Perry bringing 'Madea's Farewell Play Tour' to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. -
Next year, Tyler Perry will be bringing his iconic character of Madea to the Star City.
Tickets for the April 24 play go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com
Perry’s “Madea’s Farewell Play Tour” will be his 21st stage play.
The play will also star Tamela Mann, David Mann, and Cassi Davis Patton.
Perry previously announced that he would be hanging up Madea’s wig in 2019, with the expected final stage play and the upcoming film Madea’s Family Funeral, hitting theaters on March 1, 2019.
Below is a full list of dates and locations for Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play Tour:
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
Friday, January 18, 2019
|
Oakland, CA
|
Paramount Theatre
|
Saturday, January 19, 2019
|
Oakland, CA
|
Paramount Theatre
|
Sunday, January 20, 2019
|
Oakland, CA
|
Paramount Theatre
|
Tuesday, January 22, 2019
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Comerica Theatre
|
Wednesday, January 23, 2019
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Dolby Theatre
|
Thursday, January 24, 2019
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Dolby Theatre
|
Friday, January 25, 2019
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Dolby Theatre
|
Saturday, January 26, 2019
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Dolby Theatre
|
Sunday, January 27, 2019
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
Planet Hollywood - Zappos Theater
|
Tuesday, February 5, 2019
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Veterans Memorial Arena
|
Wednesday, February 6, 2019
|
Tampa, FL
|
Morsani Hall
|
Thursday, February 7, 2019
|
Tampa, FL
|
Morsani Hall
|
Friday, February 8, 2019
|
Miami, FL
|
Knight Center
|
Saturday, February 9, 2019
|
Miami, FL
|
Knight Center
|
Sunday, February 10, 2019
|
Orlando, FL
|
AmWay Center
|
Tuesday, February 12, 2019
|
Spartanburg, SC
|
Memorial Auditorium
|
Wednesday, February 13, 2019
|
Spartanburg, SC
|
Memorial Auditorium
|
Thursday, February 14, 2019
|
Columbia, SC
|
Township Auditorium
|
Saturday, February 16, 2019
|
Columbia, SC
|
Township Auditorium (3)
|
Sunday, February 17, 2019
|
Columbia, SC
|
Township Auditorium
|
Tuesday, February 19, 2019
|
Memphis, TN
|
FedEx Forum
|
Wednesday, February 20, 2019
|
Knoxville, TN
|
Knoxville Civic Center Coliseum
|
Friday, February 22, 2019
|
Baltimore, MD
|
Royal Farms Arena
|
Saturday, February 23, 2019
|
Winston Salem, NC
|
LJ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|
Tuesday, March 5, 2019
|
Grand Rapids, MI
|
Devos Hall
|
Wednesday, March 6, 2019
|
Grand Rapids, MI
|
Devos Hall
|
Thursday, March 7, 2019
|
Chicago, IL
|
Arie Crown Theatre
|
Friday, March 8, 2019
|
Chicago, IL
|
Arie Crown Theatre
|
Saturday, March 9, 2019
|
Chicago, IL
|
Arie Crown Theatre
|
Sunday, March 10, 2019
|
Chicago, IL
|
Arie Crown Theatre
|
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
|
Lafayette, LA
|
Heymann Center
|
Wednesday, March 13, 2019
|
Baton Rouge, LA
|
River Center Arena
|
Thursday, March 14, 2019
|
Shreveport, LA
|
Municipal Auditorium
|
Friday, March 15, 2019
|
Houston, TX
|
Smart Financial Center
|
Saturday, March 16, 2019
|
Houston, TX
|
Smart Financial Center
|
Sunday, March 17, 2019
|
Houston, TX
|
Smart Financial Center
|
Tuesday, March 19, 2019
|
Wallingford, CT
|
Oakdale Theater
|
Wednesday, March 20, 2019
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Metropolitan Opera House
|
Thursday, March 21, 2019
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Metropolitan Opera House
|
Friday, March 22, 2019
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Metropolitan Opera House
|
Saturday, March 23, 2019
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Metropolitan Opera House
|
Sunday, March 24, 2019
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Metropolitan Opera House
|
Tuesday, March 26, 2019
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Orpheum Theatre
|
Wednesday, March 27, 2019
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Orpheum Theatre
|
Friday, March 29, 2019
|
Columbus, OH
|
Palace Theatre
|
Saturday, March 30, 2019
|
Columbus, OH
|
Palace Theatre
|
Sunday, March 31, 2019
|
Louisville, KY
|
Palace Theatre
|
Tuesday, April 2, 2019
|
Little Rock, AR
|
Robinson Performance Hall
|
Wednesday, April 3, 2019
|
Little Rock, AR
|
Robinson Performance Hall
|
Thursday, April 4, 2019
|
Dallas, TX
|
Verizon Theater
|
Friday, April 5, 2019
|
Dallas, TX
|
Verizon Theater
|
Saturday, April 6, 2019
|
Dallas, TX
|
Verizon Theater
|
Sunday, April 7, 2019
|
Dallas, TX
|
Verizon Theater
|
Tuesday, April 9, 2019
|
Dayton, OH
|
Nutter Center
|
Wednesday, April 10, 2019
|
Buffalo, NY
|
Shea's PAC
|
Thursday, April 11, 2019
|
Rochester, NY
|
Auditorium Theatre
|
Friday, April 12, 2019
|
Oxen Hill, MD
|
MGM National Harbor Theatre
|
Saturday, April 13, 2019
|
Oxen Hill, MD
|
MGM National Harbor Theatre
|
Sunday, April 14, 2019
|
Oxen Hill, MD
|
MGM National Harbor Theatre
|
Tuesday, April 16, 2019
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Murat Theatre
|
Wednesday, April 17, 2019
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Murat Theatre
|
Thursday, April 18, 2019
|
Detroit, MI
|
Fox Theatre
|
Friday, April 19, 2019
|
Detroit, MI
|
Fox Theatre
|
Saturday, April 20, 2019
|
Detroit, MI
|
Fox Theatre
|
Sunday, April 21, 2019
|
Detroit, MI
|
Fox Theatre
|
Tuesday, April 23, 2019
|
North Charleston, SC
|
N. Charleston Coliseum
|
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
|
Roanoke, VA
|
Berglund Center
|
Thursday, April 25, 2019
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
Kings Theatre
|
Friday, April 26, 2019
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
Kings Theatre
|
Saturday, April 27, 2019
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
Kings Theatre
|
Sunday, April 28, 2019
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
Kings Theatre
|
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
|
Durham, NC
|
Durham Performing Arts Center
|
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
|
Durham, NC
|
Durham Performing Arts Center
|
Thursday, May 2, 2019
|
Durham, NC
|
Durham Performing Arts Center
|
Saturday, May 4, 2019
|
Norfolk, VA
|
Constant Convocation Center
|
Sunday, May 5, 2019
|
Norfolk, VA
|
Constant Convocation Center
|
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
|
Jackson, MS
|
Thalia Mara Hall
|
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
|
Jackson, MS
|
Thalia Mara Hall
|
Thursday, May 9, 2019
|
Chattanooga, TN
|
Memorial Auditorium
|
Friday, May 10, 2019
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Fox Theatre
|
Saturday, May 11, 2019
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Fox Theatre
|
Sunday, May 12, 2019
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Fox Theatre
|
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
Benedum Center
|
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
Benedum Center
|
Thursday, May 16, 2019
|
New York, NY
|
Radio City Music Hall
|
Friday, May 17, 2019
|
New York, NY
|
Radio City Music Hall
|
Saturday, May 18, 2019
|
New York, NY
|
Radio City Music Hall
|
Sunday, May 19, 2019
|
New York, NY
|
Radio City Music Hall
