Tyler Perry bringing 'Madea's Farewell Play Tour' to Roanoke

Perry and company will be at Berglund Center on April, 24, 2019

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. -  

Next year, Tyler Perry will be bringing his iconic character of Madea to the Star City.

Tickets for the April 24 play go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com

Perry’s “Madea’s Farewell Play Tour” will be his 21st stage play.

The play will also star Tamela Mann, David Mann, and Cassi Davis Patton.  

Perry previously announced that he would be hanging up Madea’s wig in 2019, with the expected final stage play and the upcoming film Madea’s Family Funeral, hitting theaters on March 1, 2019.

Below is a full list of dates and locations for Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play Tour:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Friday, January 18, 2019

Oakland, CA

 Paramount Theatre

Saturday, January 19, 2019

Oakland, CA

 Paramount Theatre

Sunday, January 20, 2019

Oakland, CA

 Paramount Theatre

Tuesday, January 22, 2019

Phoenix, AZ

Comerica Theatre

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

 Dolby Theatre

Thursday, January 24, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

 Dolby Theatre

Friday, January 25, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

 Dolby Theatre

Saturday, January 26, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

 Dolby Theatre

Sunday, January 27, 2019

Las Vegas, NV

Planet Hollywood - Zappos Theater

Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Jacksonville, FL

Veterans Memorial Arena

Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Tampa, FL

Morsani Hall

Thursday, February 7, 2019

Tampa, FL

Morsani Hall

Friday, February 8, 2019

Miami, FL

Knight Center

Saturday, February 9, 2019

Miami, FL

Knight Center

Sunday, February 10, 2019

Orlando, FL

AmWay Center

Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Spartanburg, SC

Memorial Auditorium

Wednesday, February 13, 2019

Spartanburg, SC

Memorial Auditorium

Thursday, February 14, 2019

Columbia, SC

 Township Auditorium

Saturday, February 16, 2019

Columbia, SC

 Township Auditorium (3)

Sunday, February 17, 2019

Columbia, SC

 Township Auditorium

Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Memphis, TN

FedEx Forum

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Civic Center Coliseum

Friday, February 22, 2019

Baltimore, MD

Royal Farms Arena

Saturday, February 23, 2019

Winston Salem, NC

LJ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Grand Rapids, MI

Devos Hall

Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Grand Rapids, MI

Devos Hall

Thursday, March 7, 2019

Chicago, IL

 Arie Crown Theatre

Friday, March 8, 2019

Chicago, IL

 Arie Crown Theatre

Saturday, March 9, 2019

Chicago, IL

 Arie Crown Theatre

Sunday, March 10, 2019

Chicago, IL

 Arie Crown Theatre

Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Lafayette, LA

Heymann Center

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Baton Rouge, LA

River Center Arena

Thursday, March 14, 2019

Shreveport, LA

Municipal Auditorium

Friday, March 15, 2019

Houston, TX

Smart Financial Center

Saturday, March 16, 2019

Houston, TX

Smart Financial Center

Sunday, March 17, 2019

Houston, TX

Smart Financial Center

Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Wallingford, CT

Oakdale Theater

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Philadelphia, PA

Metropolitan Opera House

Thursday, March 21, 2019

Philadelphia, PA

Metropolitan Opera House

Friday, March 22, 2019

Philadelphia, PA

Metropolitan Opera House

Saturday, March 23, 2019

Philadelphia, PA

Metropolitan Opera House

Sunday, March 24, 2019

Philadelphia, PA

Metropolitan Opera House

Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Minneapolis, MN

Orpheum Theatre

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Minneapolis, MN

Orpheum Theatre

Friday, March 29, 2019

Columbus, OH

Palace Theatre

Saturday, March 30, 2019

Columbus, OH

Palace Theatre

Sunday, March 31, 2019

Louisville, KY

Palace Theatre

Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Little Rock, AR

Robinson Performance Hall

Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Little Rock, AR

Robinson Performance Hall

Thursday, April 4, 2019

Dallas, TX

Verizon Theater

Friday, April 5, 2019

Dallas, TX

Verizon Theater

Saturday, April 6, 2019

Dallas, TX

Verizon Theater

Sunday, April 7, 2019

Dallas, TX

Verizon Theater

Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Dayton, OH

Nutter Center

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Buffalo, NY

Shea's PAC

Thursday, April 11, 2019

Rochester, NY

Auditorium Theatre

Friday, April 12, 2019

Oxen Hill, MD

MGM National Harbor Theatre

Saturday, April 13, 2019

Oxen Hill, MD

MGM National Harbor Theatre

Sunday, April 14, 2019

Oxen Hill, MD

MGM National Harbor Theatre

Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theatre

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theatre

Thursday, April 18, 2019

Detroit, MI

Fox Theatre

Friday, April 19, 2019

Detroit, MI

Fox Theatre

Saturday, April 20, 2019

Detroit, MI

Fox Theatre

Sunday, April 21, 2019

Detroit, MI

Fox Theatre

Tuesday, April 23, 2019

North Charleston, SC

N. Charleston Coliseum

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Roanoke, VA

Berglund Center

Thursday, April 25, 2019

Brooklyn, NY

 Kings Theatre

Friday, April 26, 2019

Brooklyn, NY

 Kings Theatre

Saturday, April 27, 2019

Brooklyn, NY

 Kings Theatre

Sunday, April 28, 2019

Brooklyn, NY

 Kings Theatre

Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Durham, NC

Durham Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Durham, NC

Durham Performing Arts Center

Thursday, May 2, 2019

Durham, NC

Durham Performing Arts Center

Saturday, May 4, 2019

Norfolk, VA

Constant Convocation Center

Sunday, May 5, 2019

Norfolk, VA

Constant Convocation Center

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Jackson, MS

Thalia Mara Hall

Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Jackson, MS

Thalia Mara Hall

Thursday, May 9, 2019

Chattanooga, TN

Memorial Auditorium

Friday, May 10, 2019

St. Louis, MO

Fox Theatre

Saturday, May 11, 2019

St. Louis, MO

Fox Theatre

Sunday, May 12, 2019

St. Louis, MO

Fox Theatre

Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Pittsburgh, PA

Benedum Center

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Pittsburgh, PA

Benedum Center

Thursday, May 16, 2019

New York, NY

Radio City Music Hall

Friday, May 17, 2019

New York, NY

Radio City Music Hall

Saturday, May 18, 2019

New York, NY

Radio City Music Hall

Sunday, May 19, 2019

New York, NY

Radio City Music Hall

