Tyler Perry bringing 'Madea's Farewell Play Tour' to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. -

Next year, Tyler Perry will be bringing his iconic character of Madea to the Star City.

Tickets for the April 24 play go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com

Perry’s “Madea’s Farewell Play Tour” will be his 21st stage play.

The play will also star Tamela Mann, David Mann, and Cassi Davis Patton.

Perry previously announced that he would be hanging up Madea’s wig in 2019, with the expected final stage play and the upcoming film Madea’s Family Funeral, hitting theaters on March 1, 2019.

Below is a full list of dates and locations for Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play Tour:

DATE CITY VENUE Friday, January 18, 2019 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre Saturday, January 19, 2019 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre Sunday, January 20, 2019 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre Tuesday, January 22, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre Wednesday, January 23, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre Thursday, January 24, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre Friday, January 25, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre Saturday, January 26, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre Sunday, January 27, 2019 Las Vegas, NV Planet Hollywood - Zappos Theater Tuesday, February 5, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Veterans Memorial Arena Wednesday, February 6, 2019 Tampa, FL Morsani Hall Thursday, February 7, 2019 Tampa, FL Morsani Hall Friday, February 8, 2019 Miami, FL Knight Center Saturday, February 9, 2019 Miami, FL Knight Center Sunday, February 10, 2019 Orlando, FL AmWay Center Tuesday, February 12, 2019 Spartanburg, SC Memorial Auditorium Wednesday, February 13, 2019 Spartanburg, SC Memorial Auditorium Thursday, February 14, 2019 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium Saturday, February 16, 2019 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium (3) Sunday, February 17, 2019 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium Tuesday, February 19, 2019 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum Wednesday, February 20, 2019 Knoxville, TN Knoxville Civic Center Coliseum Friday, February 22, 2019 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena Saturday, February 23, 2019 Winston Salem, NC LJ Veterans Memorial Coliseum Tuesday, March 5, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Devos Hall Wednesday, March 6, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Devos Hall Thursday, March 7, 2019 Chicago, IL Arie Crown Theatre Friday, March 8, 2019 Chicago, IL Arie Crown Theatre Saturday, March 9, 2019 Chicago, IL Arie Crown Theatre Sunday, March 10, 2019 Chicago, IL Arie Crown Theatre Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Lafayette, LA Heymann Center Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Baton Rouge, LA River Center Arena Thursday, March 14, 2019 Shreveport, LA Municipal Auditorium Friday, March 15, 2019 Houston, TX Smart Financial Center Saturday, March 16, 2019 Houston, TX Smart Financial Center Sunday, March 17, 2019 Houston, TX Smart Financial Center Tuesday, March 19, 2019 Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theater Wednesday, March 20, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Metropolitan Opera House Thursday, March 21, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Metropolitan Opera House Friday, March 22, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Metropolitan Opera House Saturday, March 23, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Metropolitan Opera House Sunday, March 24, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Metropolitan Opera House Tuesday, March 26, 2019 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre Wednesday, March 27, 2019 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre Friday, March 29, 2019 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre Saturday, March 30, 2019 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre Sunday, March 31, 2019 Louisville, KY Palace Theatre Tuesday, April 2, 2019 Little Rock, AR Robinson Performance Hall Wednesday, April 3, 2019 Little Rock, AR Robinson Performance Hall Thursday, April 4, 2019 Dallas, TX Verizon Theater Friday, April 5, 2019 Dallas, TX Verizon Theater Saturday, April 6, 2019 Dallas, TX Verizon Theater Sunday, April 7, 2019 Dallas, TX Verizon Theater Tuesday, April 9, 2019 Dayton, OH Nutter Center Wednesday, April 10, 2019 Buffalo, NY Shea's PAC Thursday, April 11, 2019 Rochester, NY Auditorium Theatre Friday, April 12, 2019 Oxen Hill, MD MGM National Harbor Theatre Saturday, April 13, 2019 Oxen Hill, MD MGM National Harbor Theatre Sunday, April 14, 2019 Oxen Hill, MD MGM National Harbor Theatre Tuesday, April 16, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre Wednesday, April 17, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre Thursday, April 18, 2019 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Friday, April 19, 2019 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Saturday, April 20, 2019 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Sunday, April 21, 2019 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Tuesday, April 23, 2019 North Charleston, SC N. Charleston Coliseum Wednesday, April 24, 2019 Roanoke, VA Berglund Center Thursday, April 25, 2019 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre Friday, April 26, 2019 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre Saturday, April 27, 2019 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre Sunday, April 28, 2019 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre Tuesday, April 30, 2019 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center Wednesday, May 1, 2019 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center Thursday, May 2, 2019 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center Saturday, May 4, 2019 Norfolk, VA Constant Convocation Center Sunday, May 5, 2019 Norfolk, VA Constant Convocation Center Tuesday, May 7, 2019 Jackson, MS Thalia Mara Hall Wednesday, May 8, 2019 Jackson, MS Thalia Mara Hall Thursday, May 9, 2019 Chattanooga, TN Memorial Auditorium Friday, May 10, 2019 St. Louis, MO Fox Theatre Saturday, May 11, 2019 St. Louis, MO Fox Theatre Sunday, May 12, 2019 St. Louis, MO Fox Theatre Tuesday, May 14, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center Wednesday, May 15, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center Thursday, May 16, 2019 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall Friday, May 17, 2019 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall Saturday, May 18, 2019 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall Sunday, May 19, 2019 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

