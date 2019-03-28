Tyler Perry will "swallow spit and die of dehydration" before buying $9 Fiji water at hotel

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. - Celebrities -- they're just like the rest of us, apparently. At least, Tyler Perry is.

The actor was staying at a hotel in Minneapolis for his Madea's Farewell Tour, and he saw something that got him "mad as hell" -- Fiji water for $9.

Perry said he would "swallow spit and die of dehydration" before paying that much for bottled water, and we have to say we agree.

So the next time you think of buying insanely over-priced bottled water, think to yourself -- what would Tyler Perry do?

Unless the water cures cancer, makes your hair grow, or was bottled by Jesus "when he met that woman at the well," it's probably not worth it.

Here's the post from Perry himself:

