Wait for it... Lin-Manuel Miranda to receive star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

Lin-Manuel Miranda performs at 'Hamilton' Broadway Opening Night at Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 6, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - The man responsible for bringing the world "Hamilton" and "In the Heights" is soon to be cemented in Hollywood history.

On Nov. 30, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be honored at the dedication ceremony for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It's the 2,652nd star on the walk!

"Hamilton" earned a record-breaking 16 Tony nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards, including two for Miranda for best book and best score of a musical.

Before "Hamilton," Miranda's first Broadway musical, "In The Heights" received four 2008 Tony Awards.

Miranda contributed music, lyrics and vocals to several songs in Disney’s feature film "Moana," earning him an Oscar nomination and Grammy Award for the original song, “How Far I’ll Go.”

This Christmas, he co-stars with Emily Blunt in “Mary Poppins Returns,” an all-new original musical and sequel.

Looking to watch the ceremony? It will be live-streamed exclusively on www.walkoffame.com.

