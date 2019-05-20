'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' canceled after 17 years in syndication, Variety reports

Roanoke's own John Dale Beety and his mother, Martha, on a 2018 episode of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire"

After 20 total seasons, "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" is ending its run, according to Variety.

The show premiered in 1999 and ran for three seasons as part of ABC's primetime lineup before running for 17 seasons in syndication.

It began with Regis Philbin as the host while the show was on ABC.

Since it entered syndication, Meredith Vieira, Cedric the Entertainer, Terry Crews and Chris Harrison have all served as host for the show.

“After a successful 17-year run, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ will not return in national syndication for the 2019-20 season,” a show spokesperson told Variety.

