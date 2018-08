Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart Credit: Miguel Discart on Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0

Former WWE wrestler Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart has died, according to WWE.

Neidhart, who was 63, was a member of wrestling's famous Hart Foundation tag team and last competed in WWE in 1997.

He and his tag-team partner, Bret "Hit Man" Hart, won two WWE World Tag Team Championships.

Neidhart's daughter, Natalya, is also a WWE wrestler.

