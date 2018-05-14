ZZ Top returns to Roanoke this summer

Dusty Hill, Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform at Worthy Farm on June 24, 2016 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees ZZ Top will be performing in Roanoke this summer.

The group will be at the Berglund Center on Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.

Audiences can look forward to seeing them belt out timeless hits such as “Legs,” “La Grange,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Tush,” and many more from their 15 studio albums.

Tickets for the concert start at $59.50, go on sale Friday, May 18, and are available at Berglund Center Box Office, HomeTownBankTix.com or by phone at 1-877-482-8496.

