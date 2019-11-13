Botetourt County gymnastics studio puts twist on charitable giving

A Botetourt gymnastics studio is putting a new spin on charitable giving.

How much would you give to see someone kiss a pig? That’s exactly what Prestige Gymnastics in Botetourt County is doing to collect canned goods for those in need.

Every year during November, as part of the Prestige Gives Back Program, they collect canned food items for the Botetourt Food Pantry.

This year, they are adding a new twist and making it a contest.

Kids are bringing in food items that will be used as votes to have one of their coaches kiss a pig.

There’s Team Buddy and Team Aubrey.

The winner, or loser, will be revealed Nov. 21 when the kissing will commence.