Randall: 30 Days of Hope

Randall, or Keith as he likes to be called, is 13 years old.

Keith enjoys basketball, video games, and would be interested in learning other sports. He would love to participate in a sports recreation league as he finds such joy in athletics.

He is an extremely hard worker, is extremely goal-oriented and is very responsible for his space and belongings. He enjoys the socialization that school provides, and does really well academically. His favorite class at school is gym, where he can be active and socialize with classmates and friends.

Keith is an avid reader and loves to spend quiet time reading as often as he can. He also loves animals and has worked with a number of different animals, which is a tremendous joy for him.

He is very excited to find a forever home that can provide nurturing support as well as a loving environment.

If you have questions about Keith or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.