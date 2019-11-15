Destinee: 30 Days of Hope

Destinee is a super sweet, caring and intelligent young lady. This 12-year-old has an amazing personality and expresses herself well.

She does very well in school and finds that she can easily make friends with others. Destinee really loves one-on-one time.

She is definitely a girly girl who absolutely loves shopping, going to the hair and nail salon, and playing dress-up.

Destinee can be found listening to music and dancing around her room. Music is a passion of Destinee’s and provides her with a fun, creative outlet. Destinee enjoys being outside just as much as watching television. Some of her favorite channels are HGTV and Lifetime.

Passionate about life and all it has to offer, Destinee’s fun spirit and loving heart will add so much to a wonderful forever family.

If you have questions about Destinee or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.