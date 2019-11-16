Adame: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE – Calling all active families: Adame is on the move! Adame loves riding his bike, going for a hike, or just exploring the great outdoors.

The 10-year-old is imaginative and creative, and he loves to express his creativity through building with Legos.

Adame is also incredibly caring. He thrives on building connections with others and showing people that he cares for them. This young man has a lot of love to give!

A great family for Adame will be committed to reassuring him of their support and will be there alongside him to help him navigate life’s challenges and decisions. Can you be that family for Adame?

If you have questions about Adame or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.