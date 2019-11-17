Jesse is still looking for a family: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE – Jesse is kind, very energetic and enjoys fishing, horseback riding, bicycling and many other outdoor adventures.

The 13-year-old also loves to build things with Legos, play basketball, read books and draw.

If he sounds familiar, that is because we featured him during last year’s 30 Days of Hope and one year later he is still looking for a permanent family.

When he grows up, Jesse would like to be a police officer. He is a quintessential helper and appreciates the opportunity to help his mom and dad with outdoor chores.

He likes to ride and care for horses when he has the chance. He feels connected with farm life and dreams of having a bull and a trailer to haul it in.

If you have questions about Jesse or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

