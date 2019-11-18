Briana, 15, has been in 10 foster homes

BLACKSBURG, Va. – All children need a safe, loving home but there are hundreds who are waiting for a family to call their own.

Briana is creative and loves to draw. She also channels her artistic side with baking.

“I was cooking cupcakes one day and I was beside my mix the whole time. Somehow pepper got into my mix. I taste-tested it the next day and tasted pepper,” said Briana who added that one of her friends tasted it too but said it was good. “They liked it. I don’t know how, but they did.”

The 15-year-old has a great personality and smile. She loves to read. But there is something she doesn’t share a lot.

“My mom and dad were really abusive to drugs,” said Briana.

That's how she ended up in foster care seven years ago.

“It’s pretty hard. I’ve been through 10 different homes. I don’t see my brother and two years ago, I figured out I had twin siblings and I don’t know where they are. I’ve never met them in person,” said Briana.

She currently lives in a group home, sharing a room with three other girls because there aren’t enough foster families and there wasn’t a place for her.

“Group homes tend to be more formal. Children share rooms, there’s usually a house parent that’s in the home 24/7 to provide monitoring. It’s group activities, there are lots and lots of rules. It’s different than being in a normal home,” said Misti Greer, a DePaul Community Resources adoption specialist.

“I think a lot of people are not quite aware of how many children are waiting. The reality is not every child finds a home right away. Unfortunately, there’s always the need for foster homes in our area. We always have a shortage of homes, so it’s a challenge at times to find the right placement for children," said Greer.

After all she’s been through, Briana is still optimistic someone will adopt her.

“There’s always that right family. You just got to keep looking,” said Briana.

Briana loves dogs and riding bikes outside.

If you have questions about Briana or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.