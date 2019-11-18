Downtown Christiansburg cows forced some drivers to ‘mooove over’
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A rare site in Christiansburg got the town talking on social media.
Saturday, three cows were spotted walking on Main Street in downtown. Apparently the cows escaped from a nearby pasture. A photo of one walking in the middle of the road taken by Andrew Tegenkamp posted to Facebook got quite the reaction, prompting funny captions.
Anyone missing a cow? 😂Posted by Brittany Dixon Jones on Saturday, November 16, 2019
Tegenkamp said he followed behind the cow on Main Street to the old middle school where a sheriff’s deputy later took over.
The cows were unharmed.
