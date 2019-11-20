Joseph: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE, Va. – Joseph, who prefers to be called JoJo, is an amazing little boy.

The 11-year-old can be very lovable and will give out hugs to others. He is very talkative and has a vivid imagination. When telling a story he gets very animated, moving about and acting out the scene.

JoJo has a hearty appetite and there aren’t many foods that he doesn’t like.

His favorite things to play with are dinosaur figures. He enjoys collecting them and reading about all the different types of dinosaurs. He also likes to construct things out of Legos and watch cartoons, and does well playing on his own.

JoJo also has a creative side; he likes to collect small items and then put them together to create larger original objects.

If you have questions about JoJo or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.