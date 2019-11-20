Staunton library waives fines in exchange for canned goods
STAUNTON, Va. – Erase your fines with an act of kindness.
The Staunton Public Library is extending a little forgiveness this holiday season in exchange for helping those in need.
Library goers can donate an item to cover each fine.
All donations will go to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank which feeds more than 106,000 people each month in central and western Virginia.
This is a long-standing tradition at the library, and last year they waived $1,900 worth of overdue feels in exchange for over 1,600 pounds of food.
