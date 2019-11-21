Caleb: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE – Caleb is bright, intelligent, motivated, and mature for his age. His peers would describe him as generous and humorous. Caleb enjoys meeting new people and spending time with family and friends. The 14-year-old has a nurturing personality and provides emotional, social, and concrete support to his peers when they are in need.

Caleb is very active and spends most of his free time playing basketball or engaging in fitness activities.

While Caleb has many talents and interests, he mostly favors artistic expression through writing poems and raps. He writes music and strives to develop his artistic skills. While he enjoys listening to hip hop and rap music, he enjoys listening to different genres of music. Caleb is considering a wide array of future careers. He has expressed a desire to go to college. He also aspires to be in the NBA or to pursue a music career in Chicago, Illinois. Caleb is very ambitious and desires to be a positive role model for youth as he pursues his future endeavors.

Caleb loves to shop and always ensures that he looks his best. He is a pro in the latest sneaker knowledge and has an interest in the latest fashion trends. Caleb recently discovered an interest in developing his culinary skills. He enjoys cooking and is currently prepping to obtain a ServSafe certification in order to advance his experiences in food handling services.

If you have questions about Caleb or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.