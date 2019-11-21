Help Santa answer letters sent to USPS
ROANOKE, Va. – Forget Elf on a Shelf, this year, you can be the elf yourself!
You have the chance to help Santa answer the hundreds of letters he gets in the mail every year.
You’ll find everything you need on the USPS website.
All over the country, kids will send letters to Santa -- asking for everything from toys to basics, like a warm coat or shoes -- and you can make their christmas wish come true.
Letters to Santa from low-income kids are available for adoption online.
You can pick a letter from any city in the country, and it’s tax-deductible.
Your gift needs to be mailed out by Dec. 20.
