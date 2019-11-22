ROANOKE, Va. – Elijah is an active young boy that likes to explore the world.

The 11-year-old enjoys playing outside, creating masterpieces with Legos, drawing and singing. Elijah has expressed a desire to be on television in a singing competition to show the world his talent!

He also loves to share with everyone what a great swimmer he is and enjoys any chance that he can show that skill off!

Elijah is working on broadening his interests. He is currently learning how to fish at a nearby pond and working with horses.

Elijah would like a forever family to encourage him through his difficult school subjects and celebrate with him in his successes.

He enjoys the company of others and is often very talkative, sharing what he likes, his aspirations and things he would like to try. He likes to play card games and is eager to teach others some of his favorite games.

Elijah is excited about finding his forever family!

If you have questions about Elijah or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.