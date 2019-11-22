Roanoke – A Virginia man got the opportunity of a lifetime, sharing an emotional moment with his favorite star, Dolly Parton, who surprised him during her appearance on the Today Show.

Virginia Tech graduate Harvey Creasey, originally from Richmond, works as a production assistant at NBC.

He and his family are huge fans of Parton, who was a featured guest on the show Wednesday. While he and everyone who works in the control room behind scenes were decked out in blonde wigs for the country superstar’s visit, Parton popped in to surprise him.

It was a visibly emotional moment for Creasey as Parton gave him a big hug.

Everyone in the control room got a little love from Parton as she went around and gave everyone a hug.