ROANOKE, Va. – Ryan is a very intelligent young man who is extremely kind, talented and has excellent educational possibilities.

The 15-year-old loves to be active and spend time outdoors. Ryan is self-driven and enjoys learning new things, especially historical facts and keeping up with the current politics in America.

Ryan loves dogs as they can have a very calming effect and cares about the well-being of animals. He would like a family that travels and is active outside the home. Ryan would love to take trips to Arizona and California.

Ryan is intelligent and friendly. He enjoys having diverse friendships and finds it easy to make friends. He enjoys playing outside, especially with animals and riding bikes.

Ryan has many interests and hobbies. He loves to read novels and play video games. He really enjoys listening to classic rock. Ryan enjoys board games, cards, reading and music. He also likes to draw! Ryan likes to help in the kitchen. He has expressed interest in joining the military when he grows up.

Ryan would like to maintain contact with his biological family, specifically his grandparents, and currently corresponds with them via letters and telephone calls.

If you have questions about Ryan or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

