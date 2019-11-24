ROANOKE, Va. – Kimberly is a spunky, sweet young lady that will absolutely capture your heart with her award-winning smile.

The 11-year-old enjoys drawing, painting, and crafting, as they are her favorite ways to express her very creative nature. Kimberly also enjoys singing and has a beautiful voice. When Kimberly is not creating art or singing, she is outside riding her bike and jumping on the trampoline.

Kimberly is very passionate about animals, especially cats and dogs. She would love to have a pet in her forever home as well as a warm, loving family who will encourage her fun, loving, and adventurous traits. Kimberly sees her older siblings about once every couple of months and would like to continue that relationship, as they are a positive influence.

Kimberly would do best in a home with no other siblings. Kimberly’s ideal forever home would be a family that could dedicate their time to Kimberly and ensure a consistent schedule in their everyday lives. Kimberly does well with structure, clear expectations, having certain chores to finish each day, and receiving praise for a job well done. Kimberly is so excited to meet her forever family!

If you have questions about Kimberly or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.