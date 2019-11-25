ROANOKE, Va. – Elyas is truly resourceful, smart, funny and resilient.

The 15-year-old has a very caring side and is fun to be around. Elyas is very charismatic and has a charm about him when meeting new people.

Elyas is athletic and enjoys sports, particularly football, basketball and riding his bike. Elyas also enjoys the finer things in life and is always excited about new technology and video games. He likes to travel, but is also very content to hang out at home or with his friends.

He is full of energy and also enjoys the quiet space and time that fishing allows.

Elyas has a strong bond for his brother Amir and will need to maintain that relationship.

If you have questions about Elyas or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.