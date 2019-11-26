ROANOKE, Va. – Rashad is an energetic young boy who wants a place to belong.

Rashad loves to ride his bike outdoors; often it is the first thing he wants to do after a long day at school. Rashad really enjoys camping, especially swimming in the pool and making s’mores over campfires. He has come to enjoy fishing and has become a rather good fisherman.

The 12-year-old also likes to play basketball and has been on a baseball team. He can be very competitive and likes to win. Playing on a team has been beneficial for Rashad as it has helped him build strong social connections.

Rashad does very well at school and is very bright and intelligent. Due to his natural talent for technology he enjoys playing Minecraft and playing a host of Nintendo games. Rashad does well with structure, clear expectations, having certain chores to finish each day and receiving praise for a job well done. So much talent in this young person and so much for a forever family to love.

If you have questions about Rashad or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.