Pumpkin Apple Muffins

2 1/2 cups flour

2 cups sugar

1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

*In a separate bowl*

1 cup Libby’s pumpkin (solid pack)

2 eggs

1/2 cup oil

2 cups chopped apples

*Combine wet and dry ingredients*

Topping - 2 tsp flour, 1/4 cup sugar, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 4 tsp butter

*Bake at 350 for 35-40 minutes*

White Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodles

1 1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter shortening

1/2 cup softened (not melted) butter

2 eggs

1 tbsp vanilla extract

*Mix all of the above with a plugged in mixer*

*In a separate bowl*

2 cup flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

1.5 tsp cream of tartar

1/2 tsp salt

3 tsp pumpkin spice

*Combine wet and dry ingredients*

Add however many white chocolate chips you want, and stir them in.

Topping - 3 tsp cinnamon, 4 tbsp sugar, 1 tsp pumpkin spice and stir

Roll the dough into tiny balls and dip into the topping mixture.

*Bake at 375 for 8 minutes*