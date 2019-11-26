Tasty Tuesday: Family Edition with Chris Michaels and ‘Momma Michaels’
Chris and his mom teach us how to make white chocolate chip pumpkin spice snickerdoodles and pumpkin apple muffins
Pumpkin Apple Muffins
ROANOKE, Va. – 2 1/2 cups flour
2 cups sugar
1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
*In a separate bowl*
1 cup Libby’s pumpkin (solid pack)
2 eggs
1/2 cup oil
2 cups chopped apples
*Combine wet and dry ingredients*
Topping - 2 tsp flour, 1/4 cup sugar, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 4 tsp butter
*Bake at 350 for 35-40 minutes*
White Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodles
1 1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup butter shortening
1/2 cup softened (not melted) butter
2 eggs
1 tbsp vanilla extract
*Mix all of the above with a plugged in mixer*
*In a separate bowl*
2 cup flour
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp baking powder
1.5 tsp cream of tartar
1/2 tsp salt
3 tsp pumpkin spice
*Combine wet and dry ingredients*
Add however many white chocolate chips you want, and stir them in.
Topping - 3 tsp cinnamon, 4 tbsp sugar, 1 tsp pumpkin spice and stir
Roll the dough into tiny balls and dip into the topping mixture.
*Bake at 375 for 8 minutes*
