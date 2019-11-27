ROANOKE, Va. – Blake is very active and to say that he loves the outdoors is an understatement.

Some of Blake’s other interests are animals, sports, and fishing. His preferred sports are football, baseball, and basketball.

The 12-year old has a sense of humor that keeps friends and family entertained and a warm caring nature that makes him a joy to be around.

Blake’s smile can light up a room drawing others near to him.

Blake is very social and likes having other children around, especially to laugh with, and play some ball. Blake finds school enjoyable and excels in academics with his favorite subjects being Math and Science. Blake is a natural leader and always seeks to help others.

Blake has fond memories of going fishing when he was younger, and would like to go fishing again soon. He enjoys playing video games and has a career goal of becoming a police officer.

Blake can’t wait to be a part of a loving, caring, and supportive forever family.

If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.