ROANOKE, Va. – Ja’mia is a bubbly 9-year-old who is an absolute joy to be around! She can brighten up any room and brings so much happiness to anyone’s life.

Ja’mia loves her stuffed animals and genuinely cares for and nurtures them. She enjoys playing outside, horseback riding and riding her bike. She also likes to play with her LOL dolls.

Ja’mia does very well in school and enjoys all of the friendships she makes there. She is able to make friends easily and it is often said that she is a joy to be around.

She is yearning for a family to adopt her and would really like to have other siblings and is open to the possibility of having a family dog.

If you have questions about Ja’mia or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.