Wytheville – An act of kindness is helping keep folks warm this winter. A New River Valley business has sparked an effort to help those in need. When you walk into Skeeter's restaurant in Wytheville, you'll notice a basket at the front door.

It's full of gloves, scarves and other warm clothing that is there for free for anyone who needs help staying warm. Similar to the “take a penny, leave a penny – have a penny, give a penny,” idea that’s common in other stores, the same principal applies to warm weather gear.

Restaurant owner David Clark said two employees there had the idea, and it's really caught on with customers who have brought in donations to keep the generosity going.

"Most people have come in and looked at it and thought it was a neat idea. Then, they'll bring something back later on, which is all we really wanted to get out of it,” Clark said.

They’ll be providing this basket all winter long for those who need.