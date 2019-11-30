ROANOKE, Va. – Deandre says “I am going to have a good day” when he wakes up everyday and will focus on that statement. Creating a positive atmosphere is so important to Deandre and knows it sets the stage for each and every day.

The 15-year-old participates in karate lessons twice a week and has done extremely well advancing. Deandre has also earned his citizenship patch and three other patches out of the 12 required in karate in order to obtain a black belt. He works really hard in karate and is striving to be a leader and encourage others to become successful.

Deandre is very passionate about aviation and aeronautics and is interested in becoming a pilot. He has participated in an Aeronautics Junior Program and has gotten to go on a tour of an aeronautics facility. Deandre talks a lot about wanting to become an astronaut when he gets older. Deandre is extremely talented, passionate, well mannered, and loving. Do not hesitate to bring Deandre into your forever home.

If you have questions about Deandre or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.