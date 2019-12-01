ROANOKE, Va. – Jason is a 14-year-old who loves attention and making people smile. Jason wants to ensure that those around him are happy. Jason enjoys being outdoors and loves riding his bike. His favorite toy is his Bumble Bee remote control car and he enjoys playing with his Hot Wheel cars. Jason has recently started riding horses and enjoys it very much.

Sabrina is a young and intelligent teen. She loves to be active and enjoys riding horses. One of Sabrina’s greatest qualities and the one of the ones she is most proud of is that she enjoys organizing anything. Sabrina has the patience to sit for hours and finish a project. She is always ready to lend a helping hand towards anyone and enjoys helping out with younger children. She loves to listen to music and dance when possible. This is a way that Sabrina has learned to use this coping skill when she is stressed or feeling anxious about something. Sabrina is compassionate, curious, easy going, fun/playful, happy, kind and outgoing.

If you have questions about Jason and Sabrina or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.