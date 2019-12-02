ROANOKE, Va. – We are just a few weeks away from Christmas, but there are kids in our region who won’t be waking up with a family to open presents.

There are kids across Virginia in group homes, waiting for someone to adopt them.

“Evan is loving, he is kind, he is outgoing. He is very athletic. He’s a good cook,” said Heather Wright, with the Smyth County Department of Social Services.

The 10-year-old loves to make mac and cheese and grilled cheese. His secret to a perfect grilled cheese is mayo instead of butter.

He also does well in school.

“I like math because I get to do stuff mathematical. Science I get to do experiments. History I get to do fun stuff,” he said.

The 10-year-old has been in foster care for years and currently lives in a group home with other boys. He’s been there the longest.

“He comes from a rough past but he’s an over-comer,” said Wright, his caseworker who says he makes everyday things fun. “The perfect kind of family for Evan would be one that is very outgoing. Evan likes to travel and do things, different activities so a family that’s very active.”

He also likes basketball.

“I’m the best on the team about layups ,” he said.

We played some basketball and had a lot of fun. He said he likes watching football and basketball on TV, likes playing in the water at the beach and wants to have pets.

A dog or a cat would be just fine with him, as long as he has a mom and a dad and a family to call his own.

“He’s just special all around. Evan is very loving. You can’t help but be grown to him and attached to him quickly,” said Wright.

He laughed a lot when we were there and he made us laugh too.

Evan wants a family, just like the other children we’re featuring during 30 Days of Hope.

If you have questions about Evan or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.