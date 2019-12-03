Franklin County elementary teachers read bedtime stories to students

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Being an elementary school teacher is a round-the-clock job, and some in Franklin County aren’t just there for kids first thing in the morning -- they are reading them bedtime stories at night.

Teachers at Callaway Elementary School in Franklin County are reaching kids beyond the classroom by reading a bedtime story each week on Facebook Live, hoping their students can tune in.

Each story ties into the school’s ‘be kind’ theme.

Parents watching with their little ones at home will often send their teachers a nice note in the comment section while they are listening to their bedtime story.