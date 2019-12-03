ROANOKE, Va. – Samantha, who prefers to be called “Sammie” is playful, active and especially enjoys playing outdoors as well as doing crafts.

The 15-year-old likes to be busy at home or doing activities in the community. She loves to read, enjoys puzzles, bike-riding, swimming, gymnastics and watching movies, and listening to music.

Sammie says she is a country girl and she’d like to be adopted by a family that lives in a rural area.

She is bright and does well in a small school setting. Sammie loves being social and around friends who are uplifting and encouraging. Sammie thinks she may want to work for a police department when she grows up.

If you have questions about Sammie or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.