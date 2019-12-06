Local mom delivering letters to Santa, making sure he replies

ROANOKE, Va. – A local mom is helping Santa with all the letters he gets this time of year.

Sarah Jackson is delivering them this month and helping make sure he replies to all of them! There’s a PO Box set up in Salem right now, but you have to get your letters in soon to make sure he gets them in time!

She’s doing all of this for free!

Santa

PO Box 705

Salem VA 24153

***NOTE: please make sure you put the PO Box number so it gets to the correct place.

Here are some tips to make sure you get a reply:

1. Please mail all letters by December 20 but please don't wait until last minute. If too many show up at the end it will be impossible for Santa to reply to all of them!

2. If siblings are mailing letters please put all letters into ONE envelope. The letter will be mailed back separately from Santa, so each child will receive a letter addressed to them.

3. If you can, please include a stamp to mail back with. Since this is being done for free, this will be the biggest expense, and a huge help to Santa to have a return stamp.

4. Please make sure return address is clearly printed either ON your envelope or on the back of your Santa letter or scrap paper.

5. If you would like your original letter to Santa returned, please have that written on a scrap paper so it can be mailed it back.

6. If you would like to donate stamps to help with the cost, please drop them into the mail to the same PO Box.

7. The very last day to mail to Santa with a reply will be December 20. The PO Box will stay open for letters. However replies will end December 22, as Santa's last post run of the season will be December 23!

“I will be open and honest about the cost to make this happen for many families in our area for free and I am not looking to turn a profit,” said Jackson. “I am simply a mom of 3 young kids who wants to bring Christmas magic to other families. Any extra donations that are not used for Santa letters will be donated to a local non profit on December 23, including stamps.”

Jackson says similar services were too expensive for her, so she wanted to do something to help families in our region. She has some friends to help if there are a lot of letters that need to be delivered.

Santa will type a personalized reply to each letter on special paper with special envelopes and stickers too!