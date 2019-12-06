Valuable items that should NOT be included in your next garage sale

So, you’re thinking of having a garage sale -- maybe soon, or maybe when the weather gets nicer, if you live in a location that’s feeling chillier than usual these days.

Either way, it’s a good time of year to get organized.

But before slapping some $1 price-tags on all the trinkets taking up space in your shed or basement, you might want to take a few minutes to consider: What might be worth a little more?

You don’t want move so quickly trying to get rid of clutter and junk that you’ll come to find out in 10 to 20 years that one of your old VHS tapes was actually worth hundreds -- or even $1,000.

We’re here to help. We’ve compiled a list of collectible items that you won’t want to throw away anytime soon.

Lunch boxes

If you have some metal lunch boxes in your attic, dust them off and keep your fingers crossed that the Thermos is still inside.

These metal containers can be worth hundreds, maybe even thousands, if you find the right buyer. One example of a highly valuable lunchbox is the King Seely “Yellow Submarine” lunchbox from 1968. It goes without saying, anything with the Beatles on it, and it’s probably going to grow in value over time. This box shown above is worth up to $1,300 -- that is, if you can find a collector who’s willing to pay what it’s potentially worth.

Even if you just have the Thermos, you might be able to get more than you’re imagining. See what this lunch box is selling for right now on eBay by clicking or tapping here.

Cereal boxes

Not that keeping a box of cereal for decades is anything to be proud of, but if you do have one lying around, it could be worth some big bucks.

Over the years, some boxes have become valuable -- whether the cereal is inside or not. These cardboard boxes definitely hold some value.

For example, a box of Carnation Cornflakes with Woody Woodpecker on the box can be worth up to $145.

Another rare box is a version of Wheaties with Bruce Jenner on the front. This box saw bids as much as $255, according to Time. This proves that you don’t always have to eat your Wheaties; you can save them and make some money instead.

Old cellphones

Next time you upgrade your phone, you may want to think twice about trading it in or giving it to someone else. Even phones that are obsolete can have some value.

For example, a 1983 Motorola DynaTAC 8000x (one of the first cellphones ever made) can be worth more than $500 on eBay. This is quite a steal when you consider its original asking selling price of $3,995. Of course, that’s in 1983 dollars. (And of course, eBay prices are subject to change -- and you have to find someone who will spend whatever it is that you’re charging. But still, this is good information!)

Furby

If you are one of the kids who didn’t grow up with a Furby, we are deeply sorry.

These furry, gibberish-speaking pets learned how to talk by listening to their owners. With tons of colors to choose from, every ’90s kid and possibly some adults too, wanted one.

For example, this limited-edition “Special Furby Angel” recently sold for hundreds. According to Today, a rainbow-colored Furby with the tags still attached recently fetched $365 on eBay. There is no guarantee that your Furby will get you a high price -- in fact, most original Furbys have very little value.

But if you’re considering selling your Furby or you want to learn more, click or tap here to see a list that goes over everything to look for and how to get the most money when selling your toy.

American Girl dolls

No matter if you were a ’80s kid crazed over Cabbage Patch Kids, or a ’90s child trying to collect every Beanie Baby possible, there is a doll for every generation.

Certain dolls that have been discontinued hold a lot of value. For example, if you have any of the American Girl dolls from the 1980s, when the dolls were first introduced, they can be worth thousands today.

For example, a set including Samantha, Molly and Addy with accessories are on sale for $11,500, according to USA Today.

Tamagotchi

Were you part of the electronic pet craze? Did you have a Tamagotchi pet clipped to your backpack? Well, if you managed to hold onto your electronic pet from the 1990s, you’re in luck.

These key chains, if in good condition, can be worth hundreds. There were more than 40 versions of the toy, and sadly, odds are, the ones you had aren’t worth much.

Only about 20 Tamagotchis are listed for more than $100 on Amazon, which means out of the millions that were produced, yours would have to be one of the rarest models in order to be the worth the effort of reselling it.

One of the most valuable Tamagotchis is the Devilgotchi, valued around $400. See what it’s selling for on Ebay by clicking or tapping here.

Do you have any of these items? Would you ever consider selling them? Let us know below.