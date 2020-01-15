51ºF

Virginia Tech partners with UNICEF to open African drone and data Academy

Rachel Lucas, Anchor / Reporter

Virginia Tech is working to help the next generation of young people in Africa.

In partnership with UNICEF, Virginia Tech helped open the first African drone and data academy in Lilongwe, Malawi. UNICEF selected Virginia Tech to manage the 12-week academy which will help nearly 150 African students learn to build and pilot drones by next year.

This will not only create jobs, but also teach skills to better solve needs in health and agriculture. The inaugural class of the academy includes 16 students from Malawi and 10 students from across Africa.

More than half the students are women with undergraduate degrees in science, technology, or engineering

