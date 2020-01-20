Standing the test of time; Big Brother match graduates from program

Roanoke – The power of a positive role model has really made a difference in one local young man’s life.

Through Big Brothers Big Sisters, William Fleming High School senior Skyler Keil was matched with his big brother Chris Whitley six years ago in August of 2014.

Chris Whitley is a former 10 News sports reporter. Since then, he has remained active in giving back to the community.

From dining out to playing basketball, both will tell you it was the perfect match. Their relationship has only strengthened over the years, and Skyler is now getting ready to turn 18, graduating from the program and from high school. Although the match is graduating from Big Brothers Big Sisters, Whitley says the two plan to stay in touch.

Whitley made it to Keil’s senior night for swimming Friday. He said Keil is already preparing for college and is planning to become the first person from his immediate family to graduate college.

Male volunteers are one of the biggest needs for Big Brothers Big Sisters. To volunteer, or make a donation to help support the administrative costs for other matches, go to https://www.bigslittles.org/