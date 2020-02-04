Did you know you can send Girl Scout cookies to our nation’s military members?

There is no doubt that the people in our military have some of the hardest jobs on the planet, so it’s always nice when you can give back to these heroes, even if it’s in the slightest way.

Many people often donate calling cards, toiletries and even used cellphones -- but have you ever considered donating a box of Girl Scout cookies, arguably the best cookies on the face of the Earth?

It doesn’t matter if it’s a box of Thin Mints or Samoas, a small donation of a few boxes of the cookies will not only bring a welcome distraction to a military member overseas, but it’s also a friendly reminder that the people they protect are very much thinking of them.

There are a lot of different organizations that make sure our troops are taken care of with donations, and Soldiers’ Angels is a group that sets up a Girl Scouts donation. In 2015 alone, the group donated 225,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to people in the armed services. How great is that?

With Girl Scout cookie season in full swing, now is a perfect time to look into how you can donate a box (or a few) to some soldiers, Marines or other heroes.

If you’re buying cookies from a Girl Scout, look to see if there is a “Gift of Caring” option on the order form. If there is, you can make sure the cookies you’re buying will be donated to military personnel.