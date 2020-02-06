Surprise donation made to local school after alumna leaves library in her will

Callaway, Va – One Franklin County school just got two big surprise donations to their library.

Callaway Elementary School received a $10,000 donation from an alumna who loved her school and hometown so much, she left the school in her will.

Principal Pam Brown said the donation made a huge difference, allowing them to stock the shelves full of new books for their students to read. Already excited, the alumna’s children surprised the school with another $5,000 donation in their mother's honor just weeks ago.

Brown made the announcement in a dedication assembly Friday at Callaway.

“We had brand new books and the kids are excited about reading, and when we got the letter last week that said ‘we are making another $5,000 donation’ from her sons, it just touches you. They don’t even live around here,” Brown said.

Brown said the sons live in Washington state and New York.

Librarian Carolyn Sharp was thrilled when the donation came to the school.

"It would be wonderful if every school library had the opportunity to have unlimited funds to be able to support their kids, Sharp said. “It’s been an amazing experience.”

She in part used the money to help surprise the teachers by fulfilling their book wish lists. They made the announcement during the assembly.

“The teachers thought that one teacher was going to get a chance to win 10 books from their wish list. Mrs. Brown and I both knew that all of the teachers were going to get all of their books.”

Brown, Sharp and all of the teachers say they are incredibly thankful for the donation this family has given.